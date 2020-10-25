Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Unbeaten 65 Guides CSK to 8 Wicket Win Over RCB

On what was a sluggish batting track, CSK ensured they got good partnerships at every wicket. Gaikwad shared a 46-run stand with his opening partner Faf du Plessis after which Ambati Rayudu put up 67 with Gaikwad for the second. CSK captain MS Dhoni then stuck all the way through to the end with Gaikwad with the third wicket stand between them being unbeaten on 35.

Earlier, RCB captain Virat Kohli scored another half century. Both he and de Villiers succumbed trying to go big over the bowler's head but still managed an 82-run stand. CSK conceded just 20 runs and took four wickets in the last three overs of the innings as RCB posted 145/6.

Brief scores: RCB 145/6 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 50, AB de Villiers 39; Sam Curran 3/19) vs CSK 150/2 in 18.4 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 65 not out, Ambati Rayudu 39; Yuzvendra Chahal 1/21)