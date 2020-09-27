RR vs KXIP: Smith Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First

Steve Smith has won the toss against Kings XI Punjab and elected to bowl first at Sharjah.

Rajasthan Royals have made 2 changes to their squad with Jos Buttler and Ankit Rajpoot coming in for youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and South African batsman David Miller.

Kings XI Punjab have decided to go with the same XI that beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs which means that veteran batsman Chris Gayle remains out despite the short boundaries on offer at Sharjah.