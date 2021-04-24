Samson Wins Toss, Elects to Field First Against KKR in Mumbai

“We would have liked to bowl first. We did see a game the other night where 220 was enough. Hopefully we can rectify our mistakes today. It was a great game of cricket. The character the guys showed was amazing from the position we were in. We have one change, Mavi comes in for Nagarkoti,” said Eoin Morgan.

“We are going to bowl first. It has helped the bowlers here when you bowl first. I like to appreciate the team members as there are lot of positives even though we have lost three games. We haven't said much, in a tournament like IPL there are going to be ups and downs. We have two changes,” said Sanju Samson.

Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna

Rajasthan Royals XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman