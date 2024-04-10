RR vs GT IPL Match Today: Head To Head, Playing 11, Live Streaming & Telecast

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans will clash in the match 24 of the Indian Premier League today on Wednesday, 10 April 2024. The game will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. RR is the only undefeated team in IPL 2024, and are currently leading the IPL Points Table with 12 points and a net run rate of 1.120. The Sanju Samson lead team had a great start to the tournament and won all the 4 games played so far.

GT on the other hand is positioned at spot 7 in the IPL standings table with 4 points and a net run rate of -0.797. The Shubman Gill led team has won 2 and lost 3 games out of all the matches played till date. The star players of Gujarat Titans like Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan have been unsuccessful to make a huge impact in this tournament so far, and would definitely need to push a little bit harder to rise up in the standings.