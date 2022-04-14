ADVERTISEMENT

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live

RR vs GT IPL match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
i

The twenty-fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Thursday, 15 April, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while GT lost its last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Also Read

2022 May Not Be the Year for IPL Giants Mumbai Indians: What Has Gone Wrong?

2022 May Not Be the Year for IPL Giants Mumbai Indians: What Has Gone Wrong?

Match Venue: RR vs GT IPL match on Thursday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.

Here are the timing and live streaming details of GT vs RR IPL match.

ADVERTISEMENT

RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Time

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match is slated to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Also Read

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Crosses a Personal Milestone, But Mumbai Slump to Defeat

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma Crosses a Personal Milestone, But Mumbai Slump to Defeat

How and where to watch RR vs GT IPL match live stream online?

GT vs RR IPL match live stream can be watched online on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Where to watch RR vs GT IPL match live on TV?

GT vs RR match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

For regular updates about RR vs GT IPL match, you can also follow The Quint.

Team Ranks

Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table 2022 with six points, while Gujarat Titans is on the fifth spot, also with six points.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×