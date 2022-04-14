RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
RR vs GT IPL match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
The twenty-fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played on Thursday, 15 April, between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
RR won its last match of IPL 2022 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), while GT lost its last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
Match Venue: RR vs GT IPL match on Thursday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
Here are the timing and live streaming details of GT vs RR IPL match.
RR vs GT IPL 2022 Match Time
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans match is slated to commence at 07:30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch RR vs GT IPL match live stream online?
GT vs RR IPL match live stream can be watched online on the digital platform Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch RR vs GT IPL match live on TV?
GT vs RR match will be telecasted live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Team Ranks
Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the IPL points table 2022 with six points, while Gujarat Titans is on the fifth spot, also with six points.
