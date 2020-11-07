RCB Never Got Away from the Opposition at Any Stage: Virat Kohli

“If you talk about the first innings I don't think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half.. It is a game of margins and if Kane was taken there then it is a different ball game. Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings.”

“We didn't have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and didn't put enough pressure on them.”

Kohli also acknowledged that his side had lost some of the momentum they had from the first half of the tournament. The Kohli-led side lost four consecutive games en route the playoffs, which was their fifth defeat on the bounce.

“In the last 2-3 games we have hit it straight to the fielders, lot of good shots going to the fielders. It has been a strange kind of phase in the last 4-5 games.”