Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 Full Schedule, Date, Timings
Check the full Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 schedule, match timings, date, rivals and venue.
The full schedule Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for IPL 2020 has finally been released by the BCCI, with just over two weeks left for the start of the tournament.
After the tournament opener, which will be held on a Saturday, Dubai will host its first game on Sunday with the Delhi Capitals taking on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The tournament starts on 19 September and will be played entirely in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have been agonisingly close to the summit, but have never emerged victorious in all their IPL campaigns. The team finished dead last in the IPL last year, severely underperforming. The expectations for this perennial playoff team is high, and they have emptied out a large chunk of their team from last year ahead of the 2020 IPL auction, for a title push this year.
One hour into the auction in Kolkata, the team had spent Rs 14.4 crore on just 2 players – Aussie T20 skipper Aaron Finch and South African fast bowler Chris Morris. Morris, in fact, was among the most expensive players on the day, picking up a cool paycheque of Rs 10 crore.
In the last round of the auction, RCB made two more big buys paying Rs 4 crore for Kane Richardson and Rs 2 crore for Dale Steyn.
