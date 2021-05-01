Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Asks MS Dhoni’s CSK to Bat First

Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni said they would have wanted to field first too.

Mumbai have handed Jimmy Neesham his debut for the franchise in the IPL and is playing instead of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mumbai and Chennai are the most successful teams in the history of the competition with 8 titles amongst them.

CSK are unchanged from their last outing while MI have also brought in Dhawal Kulkarni instead of Jayant Yadav.