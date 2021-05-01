Rohit Sharma Wins Toss, Asks MS Dhoni’s CSK to Bat First
Mumbai have handed Jimmy Neesham his debut for the franchise in the IPL and is playing instead of Jayant Yadav.
Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni said they would have wanted to field first too.
Mumbai have handed Jimmy Neesham his debut for the franchise in the IPL and is playing instead of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Mumbai and Chennai are the most successful teams in the history of the competition with 8 titles amongst them.
CSK are unchanged from their last outing while MI have also brought in Dhawal Kulkarni instead of Jayant Yadav.
“We were looking to field first as well, the last game we played, the pitch got better and better as the game progressed. All the teams in this IPL are very good, the team which plays well on that day will win. No changes for us,” Dhoni said.
“We will bowl first. Looks like a good pitch, weiull get better and better as the game progresses. We have some tactical changes, it's important to understand the conditions and the opposition. James Neesham comes in place of Jayant Yadav. For us, every game is important, don't wanbt top look too forward, tuck all the small boxes and get things right,” Rohit Sharma said.
Chennai Super Kings XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar
Mumbai Indians XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
