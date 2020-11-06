Mumbai’s Show Against Delhi Their Best Yet , Says Captain Rohit

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma said that their performance against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday in the first Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was probably their best so far. Their 57-run win helped seal passage to a second consecutive IPL final.

"I guess this was our best so far. The way we came out with the intent. The way de Kock and Surya batted after we lost a wicket in the second over, the way we closed out, and then the clinical bowling. We never had any target in mind because we are a different team, and we want to play in a different way," said Rohit at the post-match presentation ceremony.