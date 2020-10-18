Pant Provides Off-Field Entertainment During Ponting Interview

Rishabh Pant did not feature in the Delhi Capitals (DC) team against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday due to injury but that didn't stop him from catching the television viewers' attention.

DC coach Ricky Ponting was talking into the camera while conversing with the commentators during the eighth over of the DC innings when Pant walked up behind the former Australian captain and hilariously made exaggerated reactions to whatever he said.