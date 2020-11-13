Ashwin Reveals Details of Ponting’s On-field Spat With Virat Kohli

Speaking on his YouTube show, Ashwin touched on the incident saying, “I had a back problem when I ran. It was a terrible pain. They took MRI scans and it was traced to a nerve pull to back. I went off after bowling. And you know Ricky, he won’t leave any fight. And when RCB questioned, he said we aren’t like that etc. Heat of moment”

On November 2, Ashwin dismissed the RCB skipper for the first time in IPL. On the scalp, Ashwin said, “I have always loved bowling to Virat. He would never take chances against me. Would not give his wicket; it was a matter of pride for him. MS Dhoni also, is like that. In Pune, 2016, I set him up with a ball outside off and it went really high and just as I was thinking, “Aaha, kohli wicket,” Ankit Sharma let the ball slip through his hands at extracover! Ai! What have you done!”