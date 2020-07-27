Received BCCI Letter Of Intent to Host IPL in UAE: Emirates Board

Having hosted the 2014 edition Usmani noted the UAE is well positioned with its experience on delivering the 2020 edition. "We have a sound, solid understanding of what is required, and to whom we need to consult and engage with from this early stage through to close of the tournament."

Commenting on UAE's cricket-infrastructure he added: "UAE boasts some of the best practice facilities and stadia in the world across three-Emirates (Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah) which we are confident will be more than adequate to support the 8-team tournament."

Commenting on the current situation regarding COVID-19 Usmani stated that: "Firstly, we are extremely pleased with how the UAE Government responded to the virus, which was as early as February and we continue to see encouraging numbers across the country -- in decreasing cases and increasing recoveries.

"Secondly, we will fully support any requirements stipulated by the relevant Health Authorities in regards to COVID-19 safety measures and management."

Ultimately, as owners of the IPL the BCCI will lay-out their requirements to the host nation of which Emirates Cricket continues to reiterate their unwavering support and assistance at every step of the process.