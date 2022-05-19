RCB vs GT IPL 2022 Match Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the Match Live
RCB vs GT IPL match on Thursday will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.
The sixty-seventh match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, 19 May 2022. GT won its last IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while RCB lost its last IPL match against Punjab Kings (PBKS).
Here are the timings and live streaming details of the GT vs RCB IPL match.
RCB vs GT IPL 2022: Match Time
Gujarat vs Bangalore IPL match is slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST on Thursday.
How and where to watch RCB vs GT IPL match live streaming online?
GT vs RCB IPL match live streaming can be watched online on app and website of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the GT vs RCB IPL match live on TV?
Live telecast of RCB vs GT IPL match can be watched on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Fans of the tournament can also follow The Quint for regular updates about RCV vs GT IPL match.
Team Ranks on Points Table
Gujarat Titans is currently leading the IPL points table with 20 points, while Royal Challengers Bangalore is at fifth spot with 14 points.
