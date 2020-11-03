Mindset Was Tentative, But Glad to Qualify: RCB Captain Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Monday admitted that going into the decisive Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Delhi Capitals (DC) the "mindset was a little bit tentative".

However, Kohli said in the end he was happy that his team qualified for the playoffs and got an opportunity to make it to the final slated for November 10. DC beat RCB by six wickets to qualify for the playoffs as well.

"We are happy that we've qualified. Top two would've been really very nice. But I think we've played good enough cricket to earn a qualification spot. You could say just before the qualification, the mindset was a little bit tentative. We have a shot, an opportunity and that's all we want as a team," Kohli said after the game.