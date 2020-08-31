Report Claims Rift With MSD Behind Raina’s Decision to Return Home

According to Outlook, Raina was unhappy with the room he was allotted in Dubai where he had been quarantining – like the rest of the squad – since the teams landed on 21 August. Raina reportedly wanted a similar room to Dhoni’s as his room did not have ‘proper balconies'.

"It was a stupid reason, nothing much. He was not happy with the room given to him. It all started when he came to the UAE, along with the team. Other CSK members tried to convince him but he didn't listen to anybody," sources in the UAE told IANS.

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan told Outlook.

The owner however believes Raina, who has been part of Chennai Super Kings from the very first season (apart from the two years CSK was suspended) may review his decision and could re-join the team.

"The season has not begun yet and Raina will certainly realise what he is missing and certainly all the money (Rs 11 crore a season) he is going to lose," he said.