From 69/4, Priyam Garg’s Fifty Helps SRH Post 164/5 vs Dhoni’s CSK

19-year-old Priyam Garg’s unbeaten half century has helped Sunrisers Hyderabad post 164/5 in their 20 overs against MS Dhoni’s CSK.

Returning after a 6-day break, CSK looked a changed side, picking Bairstow, Warner and Williamson’s wickets cheaply. Garg and Abhishek Sharma’s late charged salved SRH’s innings with the two adding 77 runs for the fifth wickets.

It was a good show from MS Dhoni’s side after David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first. With 2 of their key players returning from injuries, CSK made 3 changes to their playing XI and Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu and Shardul Thakur came in place of Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaekwad and Josh Hazlewood.