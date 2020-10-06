Change in Technique Yields Results for DC opener Prithvi Shaw

With fine-leg up in power-play overs, moving a bit to the off side can also open up the possibility of scoring more boundaries through that area.

Vensarkar feels it shouldn't be a hard-and-fast rule.

"You have to plan as per the line and length of bowlers, field placements -- and these adjustments can be made on the crease also. He has got very good shots on the off-side also and they shouldn't suffer. When you are making adjustments, you should not forget that you have strong areas and they shouldn't be forgotten and lost," said Vengsarkar.

Shaw was a bit disappointed after failing to complete his third half-century.

"I would have carried on after the power-play, but unfortunately I lofted it. However, it's just a game and I think this has become history now, so I'll leave this over here itself and concentrate on the next game," he said.