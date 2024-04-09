PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Today: Live Streaming, Telecast & Playing 11 Details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash today on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 in the match 23 of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur. Currently, SRH and PBKS are placed at position 5 and 6 in the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points each. Both the teams have played 4 games so far, out of which they have won 2 and lost as many.
Today's match will be crucial to win for both the sides, if they want to earn a spot among the top four teams of the IPL 2024. Let us check out the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, playing 11, head to head, live streaming and telecast details below.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Date
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be played today on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Time
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be played at 7:30 pm IST. The toss will be held half an hour early.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Venue
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Playing 11
Punjab Kings (PBKS) Probable XI Team: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sikandar Raza, Shashank Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, and Arshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Probable XI Team: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Thangarasu Natarajan, and Mayank Markande.
PBKS vs SRH Head to Head Matches
The Shikhar Dhawan led Punjab Kings and Pat Cummins led Sunrisers Hyderabad have squared off in 21 head to head matches till date. Out of these, SRH has been victorious in 14 games while as the PBKS have won 7 matches.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Live Streaming
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Live Telecast
The PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match will be live telecasted on he Star Sports Network.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)