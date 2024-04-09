PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Match Today: Live Streaming, Telecast & Playing 11 Details

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will clash today on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 in the match 23 of the Indian Premier League. The game will be played at the PCA New Stadium in Mullanpur. Currently, SRH and PBKS are placed at position 5 and 6 in the IPL 2024 points table with 4 points each. Both the teams have played 4 games so far, out of which they have won 2 and lost as many.

Today's match will be crucial to win for both the sides, if they want to earn a spot among the top four teams of the IPL 2024. Let us check out the PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, playing 11, head to head, live streaming and telecast details below.