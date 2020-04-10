Pat Cummins Willing to Play IPL 2020 Behind Closed Doors

"It will be missed in the short term if it can't happen, but I have no doubt it will be a great event even if it has to be played without crowds." The Australian pace spearhead, however, reiterated that the main priority is the health and safety of the people.

"The first priority is safety but the second one is getting back to normality, finding that balance. If that unfortunately means no crowds for a while, then that is that, but hopefully people can watch at home on TV," he said.

"It would have a totally different feel about it. When people ask about the difference between playing cricket in India the first thing is the crowd," he added.

The deadly contagion, which has infected more than 1.6 million people globally, has forced countries, including India, to go under lockdown in their bid to stop the spread of the disease.