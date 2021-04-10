Off-Colour MS Dhoni Falls for Second Ball Duck

Dhoni, who has only been playing IPL and no other competitive cricket, played his last match on November 1 during IPL 2020.

He failed to get a single half-century in that edition with his highest being 47 not out. He aggregated 200 runs in 14 matches and averaged just 25. It was Dhoni's lowest aggregate in an IPL season.

Last season was also the first time after seven years in the IPL that he failed to get the number of sixes in double digits. He got seven sixes in the 2020 IPL season, which was the lowest in any IPL edition in his career.

On Saturday, Dhoni walked into bat at No. 7. The man who followed him at No. 8, Sam Curran, got a 15-ball 34 to help CSK post a challenging 188/7 on the board. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni demotes himself further considering the batting line-up CSK have and his poor run of form.