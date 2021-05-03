No Suggestion of Chartered Flight Yet for IPL Players: CA

Hockley confirmed that the players were in good spirits although his view came before two players of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tested positive leading to the postponement of Monday night's match between Kolkata Bengaluru franchises.

"We've been in touch with the players there and they are generally in good spirits," he added.

"The work the BCCI has done around the [bio-] bubble means they are feeling safe and secure, and those we've talked to are generally planning to complete their playing commitments."

These views may be revisited after the spinner Varun Chakravarthy and fast bowler Sandeep Warrier tested positive in the KKR camp and were isolated following Hockley's comments. Aussie pace bowler Pat Cummins is part of KKR while CSK, the other franchise affected, features another Aussie pacer Jason Behrendorff.

Hockley was reacting to Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Chris Lynn's demands. Lynn had earlier asked CA to arrange for a flight to bring IPL players back home since the cricket board takes 10% of a player's contract.