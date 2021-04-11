Nitish Hits 80 but SRH’s Late Surge Helps Restrict KKR to 187/6

Nitish Rana blasted a 56-ball 80 to help Kolkata Knight Riders post 187/6 vs Sunrisers Hyderabad after being put into bat first at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Chennai on Sunday evening.

While Rana was on a scoring-spree, Sunrisers Hyderabad got back into the game by taking five wickets in the last five overs and conceding just 42 runs.

KKR looked set for a total well above the 200-run mark when their top order batsmen Nitish Rana (80), Rahul Tripathi (53) and Shubman Gill (15) took on the SRH bowlers. However, SRH's Afghanistan duo Rashid Khan (2/24) and Mohammad Nabi (2/32) led the way in the death overs.