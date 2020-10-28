Rohit-Less Mumbai Elect to Bowl vs RCB, Finch Dropped & Steyn In

Kieron Pollard is captaining Mumbai Indians once again and he’s won the toss against Virat Kohli.

‘We will field first,’ says the stand-in Mumbai skipper. No changes in his line-up.

Virat says he would’ve like to bat first anyway. He’s made three changes to his XI with Aaron Finch and Moeen Ali making way for Josh Philippe and Dale Steyn. Steyn also having to come in since Navdeep Saini is out of the game due to an injury. Shivam Dube loses his spot in the XI.