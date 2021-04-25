MS Dhoni Wins Toss, CSK Bat First Against Virat Kohli’s RCB

It is a battle between the top two sides in the IPL currently. RCB have come out on top in all 4 of their games so far and CSK have won their last 3 games as well.

In RCB’s last game, the defeated Rajasthan Royals by 10 wickets as Devdutt Padikkal scored his first IPL century and Virat Kohli got a half-century as well.

For CSK, Faf du Plessis was 95 not out against KKR and set up what was eventually a comfortable win for the three-time champions.