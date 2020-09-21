MS Dhoni Told Me, ‘I Groom Players’: Deepak Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Deepak Chahar has revealed skipper MS Dhoni prefers players who can contribute in all departments, especially in the shortest format of the game.

India pacer Chahar was one of the top performers of CSK with 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy rate of 7.63.

CSK won their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians by five wickets as Chahar bagged two wickets.

"I think Dhoni prefers those who are good in all departments. He likes those who can contribute in batting, bowling and fielding. A bowler can have a bad day but he can change a match by grabbing a good catch or can win the batch with a six or a four," Chahar told former India opener Aakash Chopra in his show 'Aakash Vaani'.