MS Dhoni Shares His Thoughts on Optimum DRS Usage

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni offered a brief lesson on how to use the Decision Review System (DRS) and might come in handy for those struggling to make optimum use of the technology, like the current Indian team.

Dhoni, who has been known to be spot-on with DRS, opted to not take a review against Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan after he was hit on the pads by a Deepak Chahar delivery on the very first ball he faced.

The umpire had ruled him not out and it seemed from the replays that Dhoni's decision to not take a review was right.