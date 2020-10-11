MS Dhoni Shares What’s ‘Lacking’ After Five Losses in Seven Games

While CSK did well to restrict RCB to 169/4, their batsmen could hardly get going. And Dhoni admitted that batting has been a problem for the three-time champions this season.

During the RCB innings, however, Dhoni said that the team ended up giving too many runs in the last four overs.

"I think the last four overs when we were bowling (didn't go to plan), before that the bowlers had done a good job. We needed to close it nicely. Batting has been a bit of worry and today also it was evident. We need to do something about it," he said.

"It is almost the same thing that is happening, maybe the individuals are different but I think we are better off playing the other way round – play the big shots and even if you get out it is fine because we can't leave too many after the 15th or 16th over, that just puts too much pressure on the lower order batsmen.