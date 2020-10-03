MS Dhoni and His CSK Look a Pale Shadow of Their Past Selves

CSK are at times referred to as 'Dad's Army' for comprising - and relying on - ageing players; the team's average age is 30-plus.

Also, Dhoni, unusually, did not mince words when he said on Friday that his teammates should have put up a better performance in the field -- they dropped two catches -- even as he admitted that he failed to "middle a lot of deliveries", despite changing bats a couple of times as CSK chased SRH's 164 for five wickets in 20 overs.

"I was not able to middle a lot of deliveries; was trying to hit it too hard. When the wicket is slightly at the slower side, it is better to time it. Looking at outfield it was subconsciously coming to us to hit the ball hard. Tried to get as much as time as possible. It is quite dry out here. So, the throat gets dry and you start to cough. When you have legal signs, you can take some time off. Long time back once we lost three in a row," Dhoni, who was playing a record 194th IPL match, said after the game.

"We need to get a lot of things right. It is the professionalism. We need to take our catches not bowl no-balls. Those are the controllables and maybe we are getting too relaxed. We have been a bit too relaxed at times. After the 16th over, we had two good, overs but overall we could have been slightly better," he said, without taking names.