Mayank Agarwal Smashes 99 off 58 as Punjab Post 166/6 vs DC

Chris Gayle was the next man in and while he smashed a four and a six during his stint, the West Indian could not add much to the team’s tally as he was castled by Rabada on a 9-ball 13. Punjab were reduced to 35/2 after 5.2 overs.

Next in was IPL debutant Dawid Malan, the world’s number one batter in T20I cricket, and he helped stabalise the Punjab innings after the early wickets, adding 52 off 47 with Mayank. He was batting on a 26-ball 26 when he became Axar Patel’s first wicket of the match, also ending Punjab’s best partnership of the innings.

Deepak Hooda’s stint in the middle lasted all of 1 ball before a big mix-up between him and Mayank saw both running towards the same end. In the end, it was Hooda who was sent back to the dressing room.