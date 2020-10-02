Will Discuss With Coaches if We Want to Play Extra Bowler: Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper K.L. Rahul said on Thursday that the team management will discuss if they can play an extra bowler after their 48-run defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Chasing a target of 192, KXIP wilted to 143/8 in 20 overs despite reaching 101/3 in the 14th over.

"I won't say it is frustrating, but obviously it is disappointing. We made some mistakes and it is important that we come back stronger," Rahul said during the post match presentation ceremony.

