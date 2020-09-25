Captain KL Rahul Comments on Whether Gayle Will Play for KXIP

Kings XI Punjab have played two matches in the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) so far, and West Indies batting star Chris Gayle did not feature in either of them.

Ahead of their second tie against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), KL Rahul was asked when fans would be able to see Gayle on the field.

“Chris Gayle will come in at the right time, don't worry about it. It was tough sitting at home and so we are grateful to get this opportunity to play. The guys are enjoying themselves despite the rustiness in the first game,” responded Rahul, who is leading the franchise for the first time.