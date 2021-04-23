Rahul, Gayle Power Punjab to 9-Wicket Win Against Mumbai Indians

In difficult batting conditions, Quinton de Kock failed to hang in there and was the first of two early wickets Mumbai lost. The South African tried to go big against Deepak Hooda and was caught for 3 by Moises Henriques at mid-on.

In walked the normally explosive Ishan Kishan but he too could not find any momentum along with Rohit Sharma, who is known to be a slow starter. Under pressure and looking to cut free, Kishan edged one to KL Rahul off Ravi Bishnoi, who got his first look in this season. Mumbai at 26/2 after 7 overs, had Rohit batting with Suryakumar Yadav.

The duo too found it tough to get their timing going but kept the scoreboard moving, taking it to 56/2 after 11 overs before looking to accelerate.

Rohit and Suryakumar then cracked a six each of Hooda and Arshdeep in two 10-run overs before the captain chopped Bishnoi away through backward point to complete a well-deserved fifty in the 14th over.