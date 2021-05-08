KKR’s Tim Seifert to Stay in India As He Tests COVID-19 Positive
The keeper-batsman will not travel back home on the charter flight with the New Zealand-bound roster.
New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders, has tested positive for COVID-19 in his pre-departure RT-PCR tests. As a result, the wicketkeeper-batsman will not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight with fellow New Zealand-bound players, support staff and commentators. He is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad.
Seifert becomes the third player from the KKR franchise to have contracted the virus in the now-postponed IPL 2021, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.
As per New Zealand Cricket's statement, Seifert failed both his pre-departure tests and is currently experiencing "moderate symptoms". The statement also noted that he had "returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols". The youngster is expected to be moved to Chennai for treatment, in the same private hospital where former Australia cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for COVID-19.
"Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation," the NZC statement read.
"It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative, and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again," David White, New Zealand Chief Executive, said. "Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also - via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they're kept fully informed and updated on developments," he added.
Meanwhile, there have also been alterations to the travel itinerary of New Zealand's UK-bound Test contingent. A day after skipper Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, and physio Tommy Simsek were placed in a mini bio-secure bubble in New Delhi, it emerged that the four members have been transferred to the Maldives enroute to England.
On the other hand, trainer Chris Donaldson, who had earlier shown a willingness to detour to his home via one of the New Zealand-bound charter flights before flying to England, has now opted to remain with the aforementioned quartet set for UK travel and is also in the Maldives.
