KKR’s Tim Seifert to Stay in India As He Tests COVID-19 Positive

New Zealand’s Tim Seifert, who represents the Kolkata Knight Riders, has tested positive for COVID-19 in his pre-departure RT-PCR tests. As a result, the wicketkeeper-batsman will not travel back to New Zealand on the charter flight with fellow New Zealand-bound players, support staff and commentators. He is currently in isolation in Ahmedabad.

Seifert becomes the third player from the KKR franchise to have contracted the virus in the now-postponed IPL 2021, after Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

As per New Zealand Cricket's statement, Seifert failed both his pre-departure tests and is currently experiencing "moderate symptoms". The statement also noted that he had "returned seven negative tests in the 10 days leading up to his pre-departure protocols". The youngster is expected to be moved to Chennai for treatment, in the same private hospital where former Australia cricketer and Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has been staying since testing positive for COVID-19.