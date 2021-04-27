KKR’s Sheldon Jackson Donates to Gautam Gambhir Foundation

Following Pat Cummins’ contribution to the PM Cares fund to help India’s COVID-19 fight, Kolkata Knight Riders’ Sheldon Jackson too has made a donation, to the Gautam Gambhir foundation.

“In these difficult times for our beloved country, my heart goes out to everyone who is suffering. I pray that the good times return sooner rather than later. I request you all to please follow the SOPs as directed by the authorities, please stay home as much as possible and wear your masks at all times when you step outside.

“I have made a humble contribution towards the Gautam Gambhir Foundation (GGF) who are doing an excellent job in helping as many people as possible. I urge you all to do the same and donate whatever amount you can to your trusted fund or organization as every rupee counts the fight against COVID-19. Please stay safe and stay healthy!” he wrote in his statement posted on social media.