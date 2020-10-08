KKR Stifle Dhoni’s CSK in Death Overs, Secure 10-Run Win

On their way to a narrow 10-run win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) -- thanks to Rahul Tripathi's 51-ball 81 -- Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) did something unusual on Wednesday. They won the toss and elected to bat for the first time since 2015 IPL, after 69 matches.

The momentum gained with the decision at the toss ultimately took them to a win, and the third place on the points table (6 points from 5 matches).

Tripathi slammed eight fours and three maximums at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, until Bravo came in and finally dismissed Tripathi in the 17th over with the help of Shane Watson.