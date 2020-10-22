Ravi Bishnoi, M Ashwin: Unlikely & Unsung Heroes in KXIP This IPL

Bishnoi's strike rate, on the other hand, is a little over 23, meaning he has been picking up a wicket after almost every four overs.

Unlike Bishnoi, Ashwin has not only been learning from Kumble, he has also been taking cues from the spinners from other teams as well, something that he revealed after the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He said he watched closely how Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar bowled.

"The wicket was holding up a bit. It was about executing length. It did have something for spinners. I was watching the ball previous game which RCB played. How their spinners bowled. I took a cue from that," Ashwin had said after RCB's game.

While the likes of Rahul, Mayank, and Mohammad Shami still hold the key for Kings XI Punjab, if they have to make it to the playoffs, the performance of Ashwin and Bishnoi is just as crucial considering they have been able to keep the opposition teams in check and chipping in with wickets at crucial junctures of the game. That is something that Kumble would desperately hope the duo continues to do in the remaining games.