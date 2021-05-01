Pollard’s Brutal Hitting Seals Thrilling Chase for MI Against CSK

Asked to bat first, Chennai with an in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis were hoping for another solid start. Gaikwad began with a crisp drive for four through the covers before Trent Boult had him caught at backward point by Hardik Pandya in the first over.

Moeen Ali joined Faf and the duo proceeded to steady the ship and make good use of the fielding restrictions as well as Mumbai rotated the bowlers in the hunt for a second quick wicket.

Moeen played the more aggressive role in the partnership as he drove in past the bowler on both sides of the wicket and through the covers with authority, along with pulling with power to thwart the Mumbai bowlers.

Debutant Jimmy Neesham bowled a couple of expensive overs after the powerplay as CSK continued to march on with Faf starting to play his shots as well, after going through a subdued early phase.

Moeen got to his half century in the 10th over before Jasprit Bumrah returned to the attack to dismiss him for 58, caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Faf and Moeen put on a 108-run partnership setting the platform for a good finish. The South African completed his fifty soon after Moeen’s dismissal. However, he could not kick on after that as Kieron Pollard had him caught at short fine while attempting a scoop shot for 50.