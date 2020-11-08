Kane Williamson’s Form Crucial for SRH against DC: Sanjay Bangar

Talking about the inconsistent Delhi Capitals, Bangar said that Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has to fire for them if they want to make it to the finals.

"He's (Dhawan) a big match player...World Cup, ICC Championship, whenever he is required he has always fired for the team, which he has played for. He knows what is the state, he knows the SunRisers Hyderabad in and out, because he has played for them, he knows how to tackle Rashid Khan and he goes after him," said Bangar.

"So, I believe, Shikhar Dhawan is going to be a brilliant, brilliant player if Delhi Capitals have to win this game," he added.

(WIth IANS inputs)