Jofra Archer to Resume Light Training After Undergoing Surgery  

Rajasthan Royals led by Sanju Samson narrowly lost their opening match against Punjab Kings by four runs on Monday. Royals' next match is against Delhi Capitals on Thursday.

Newly appointed Team Director Kumar Sangakkara has said that he hoped Archer would be available for some part of the IPL campaign and added that "no risks will be taken" over his fitness.

The ECB said on Tuesday that no decision however had been made yet about when Archer could return to playing.

Archer had surgery on the middle finger of his right hand on 29 March, immediately after returning from England's tour of India, during which the injury was managed successfully.

Archer had also taken an injection to deal with an ongoing problem in his right elbow, which flared up in India and ruled him out of the ODI leg of the tour.

"He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams," the ECB said in a statement. "It is hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

"A further update on his elbow injury will be provided once he has returned to bowling to assess the effectiveness of his recent injection. No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."