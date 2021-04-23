Jofra Archer Ruled Out of IPL 2021, Confirm ECB

The struggling Rajasthan Royals outfit have been dealt a big blow in their IPL 2021 campaign as they will be without Jofra Archer for the rest of the tournament.

The ECB confirmed on Friday that Archer will not be returning to India for the IPL this year.

“Archer returned to bowling this week with higher intensity, and the ECB and Sussex medical teams will continue to monitor his progress. Archer will now step up his training regime starting next week and will be in full training with Sussex. It is expected that he will return to cricket in the next fortnight if he can continue to bowl and prepare pain-free. The ECB will confirm which matches he is expected to play in due course,” the ECB said in a statement.