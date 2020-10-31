After Slow Start to IPL, Bumrah Claims Purple Cap For Most Wickets

Mumbai Indians' pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah took three wickets for 17 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday to take his wickets tally to 23 and take the Purple Cap from speedster Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals.

Though Rabada has the same number of wickets, Bumrah has a better average (15.73) and economy rate (6.96) than the South African, whose corresponding average and economy are 18.04 and 8.19 respectively.