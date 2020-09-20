Ishant Likely to Miss DC’s Opener Against KXIP Due to Injury Scare
Sharma is likely to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time in the tournament because of the injury.
Delhi Capitals’ pacer Ishant Sharma has injured his back ahead of the team’s first game against Punjab on Sunday, 20 September, said a report by Cricbuzz. The report further mentions that Sharma is likely to be sidelined for a considerable amount of time in the tournament because of the injury.
This comes after he injured his ankle first in January and then again in February in a match against New Zealand.
The Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to play against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match of the tournament. Both are yet to win a title in 12 attempts.
