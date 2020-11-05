Rohit Out on a Duck, Ishan and Hardik Guide MI to 200 vs Delhi

Suryakumar Yadav’s 51 along with a late surge from Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya has helped Mumbai Indians post 200/5 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020’s Qualifier 1.

Mumbai got off to a slow start with skipper Rohit Sharma getting out on a duck in the second over. Quinton de Kock though continued on, making 40 off 25 balls before he became Ashwin’s second wicket, after Rohit.

However, two half-centuries by two of Mumbai’s match-winners this season, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, helped the team post a commanding 200 runs.