IPL World’s Best Tournament: Ganguly Over the Moon With Ratings

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has been overwhelmed with the response which the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is getting in terms of viewership and ratings.

The IPL 2020 edition was initially scheduled to be played in March but following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, it was postponed indefinitely.

Later, after months of deliberation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India decided to stage the tournament in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September to 10 November.