Rohit Sharma 86 Runs Short of Big Milestone for Mumbai Indians

Meanwhile, MI bowlers -- Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson and Trent Boult -- have also performed decently enough as they have succeeded in giving some tough time to the opposition. The trio has received good support from their spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal, who have come with breakthroughs whenever their side needed.

In such a scenario, the MI think-tank is unlikely going to tinker their winning combination against RR.

RR were on the winning side in their first two games in Sharjah, which has small boundary than the other two venues and the track too assisted the batters. However, a change in the venue also resulted in the downfall of RR as they failed to adapt to the conditions and were on the receiving end in their last two games.

RR's batsmen, barring opener Sanju Samson, have failed to get going. Their star batsmen like Steve Smith and Jos Buttler seem to be struggling with the willow while Rahul Tewatia has also failed to keep the momentum going. Then, young Riyan Parag has not been up to the expectation and the RR think-tank might opt to drop him against MI.

In their bowling, except Jofra Archer, who too, has been average so far, the other RR bowlers have failed to click. Pacer Jaydev Unadkat and Tom Curran too have let their team down on various occasions and the RR team management would likely drop any of the two in order to possibly accommodate Varun Aaron.

While the Jharkhand pacer hasn't played any game so far, but his ability to generate good bounce and bowl consistently around 140 kph could help him get a call in the playing XI. Shreyas Gopal and Tewatia would once again share the spin workload but they need to be economical beside getting wickets at regular intervals.