IPL Preview: RCB One Win Short of Playoffs, SRH Need Wins, Luck 

After two back to back defeats, the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperate for a win against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL). A win in this match will be enough for RCB to secure a spot in the playoffs.

While RCB sit at the second place with 14 points, SRH lie at the sixth spot with just 10 points. SRH need to win both their matches left and loads of luck to qualify for the playoffs.