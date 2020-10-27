IPL: MI, RCB Looking To Seal Playoff Berth in Top of Table Clash 

Both Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will look to stamp their authority going into the playoffs when they square off in the 48th match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, 28 October.

Both sides have 14 points each but MI are top of the table due to their superior net run rate.

MI's captain Rohit Sharma, who had missed the previous two games due to a hamstring injury, is unlikely to feature in the contest and once again Kieron Pollard will be leading the charge.