IPL Points Table: KXIP Finally Evict Bottom Spot, KKR in Top Four

It was a day of tied matches in IPL 2020 as Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders defeated their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Super Overs to pick up two points each.

Kings XI Punjab came on top against defending champions Mumbai Indians after beating them in the 2nd Super Over, after the first Super Over ended in a tie.

This is the 2nd consecutive win for KXIP and with it, they now have 6 points after 9 games, with 3 wins and 6 losses. They have now moved to the 6th place in the standings, displacing Chennai Super Kings who went one place down to the 7th spot. Rajasthan Royals have now moved to the bottom of the table.