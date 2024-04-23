IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings After CSK vs LSG Match; Check Full List

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clashed against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today on Tuesday, 23 April 2024. The game was won by LSG by 6 wickets. Lucknow Super Giants therefore moved to position 4 from position 5 in the IPL 2024 points table. On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings were pushed down to spot 5 from spot 4. Currently, Rajasthan Royals is leading the points table with 14 points. They are closely followed by Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Let us check out the updated position of all IPL teams in the standings table after CSK vs LSG match today on 23 April 2024

IPL points table is a real-time performance indicator of teams, and shows how many points are earned by teams after every match. It also provides information about wins, loses, net run rate, total matches played, no result, and more. At the end of the game, the winning team gets two points and the losing team gets none. After the league stage is over, the top four teams of the Indian Premier League points table will qualify for the playoffs.