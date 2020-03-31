Cancelled IPL Could Mean No Salaries for Players

Both of them said in unison that BCCI needs to see what can be done even though they understand that the parent body stands to lose close to Rs 3000 crore.

"It's not just the Dhonis and the Kohlis who will be affected. Surely they would feel the pinch but for many first-timers, the Rs 20, 40 or 60 lakh is serious life-changing money after all the hard work. Hope the BCCI has a plan in place," he said.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, however, said that at present, there hasn't been any discussion about pay cuts.

"There has been no discussion at all on pay cuts. IPL obviously is BCCI's biggest tournament. But at this point, it is very difficult to do calculations and estimate losses. The calculations are complex and till office-bearers get together, we can't say anything," Dhumal told PTI.

However, former India Test player Malhotra feels that one needs to be practical in understanding the situation. In case of domestic players, it might not be a pay cut but probably the much-awaited pay hike could be put on hold for some time.

"The BCCI earns its money from cricket. If cricket is not happening, where will the money come from? We have to be sensible here.

"So, it's not just international cricketers but domestic players will also be affected. It's not the board's fault. This is an unavoidable situation," Malhotra said.